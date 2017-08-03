Man Injured When Bullet Came Through Apartment Window

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in the Hill District that sent one man to the hospital.
Police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man shot in the thigh.
The 29-year-old victim was found inside the apartment building. Officers say he was alert and conscious.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.
Investigators say multiple shots were fired in the parking lot behind the building. A bullet went through a bedroom window and struck the victim.
Two bullets also struck a vehicle parked in the lot. No one was inside at the time.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter