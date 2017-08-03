STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Man Injured When Bullet Came Through Apartment Window

August 3, 2017 4:06 AM
Filed Under: Bedford Avenue, Hill District, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in the Hill District that sent one man to the hospital.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man shot in the thigh.

The 29-year-old victim was found inside the apartment building. Officers say he was alert and conscious.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired in the parking lot behind the building. A bullet went through a bedroom window and struck the victim.

Two bullets also struck a vehicle parked in the lot. No one was inside at the time.

