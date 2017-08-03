STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Man Claims He Has AIDS, Threatens To Stick Home Depot Employee With Needle

August 3, 2017 7:41 AM
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man told a Home Depot employee he has AIDS and threatened to “stick” him with a hypodermic needle as he was being questioned about shoplifting items from the store.

WKMG reports a security officer in the Orlando store spotted 47-year-old Dennis Hamlett taking two Bosch grinders from their boxes and placing them in his pants Tuesday afternoon. When Hamlett left the store, a loss prevention officer approached him and told him to give the merchandise back.

(Photo Courtesy: Orange County Jail)

An Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report says Hamlett refused, adding he didn’t steal anything. Hamlett then brandished a needle and threatened the employee.

The employee called 911 while Hamlett ran.

Deputies found him nearby and arrested him on petty theft and armed robbery charges. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

