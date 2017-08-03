STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Sheriff: Marijuana Found In Cereal Boxes During Traffic Stop

August 3, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Donald Roots-Scott Jr., Louisiana

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – Authorities say a man speeding down an interstate in Louisiana has been arrested after deputies found 2 pounds of marijuana in cereal boxes.

News outlets report 23-year-old Donald Roots-Scott Jr. of Sacramento, California, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, an expired driver’s license and speeding.

donald roots scott Sheriff: Marijuana Found In Cereal Boxes During Traffic Stop

(Photo Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies pulled Roots-Scott over for traveling at nearly 90 mph on Interstate 12 on Tuesday. Scott told deputies that his driver’s license was expired and that marijuana was inside the vehicle.

Authorities found high-grade marijuana hidden inside Honey Nut Cheerios and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal boxes. Roots-Scott told authorities that he was transporting the marijuana for distribution in Mississippi.

It’s unclear if Roots-Scott has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

