Ohio Couple Charged After Kids Suffering From Fleas, Ringworm Found In Back Of U-Haul

August 3, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Brian Dekam, Child Endangerment, Jamie Adkins, Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio (KDKA) — A man and woman in Ohio are facing charges after police rescued five children from the back of a U-Haul they were driving.

According to WOIO-TV in Cleveland, Jamie Adkins and Brian Dekam are both facing four counts of child endangerment.

jamie adkins brian dekam Ohio Couple Charged After Kids Suffering From Fleas, Ringworm Found In Back Of U Haul

(Source: Elyria Police)

Police say city workers in Elyria, Ohio, were the first to spot the children, ranging in ages from 15 to 2, in the back of the U-Haul while it was parked at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called and the worker prevented the couple from leaving the scene.

Authorities tell WOIO that the couple are not the children’s parents, but are friends with their mother, who allegedly knew her kids were being driven around in the back of the truck. Apparently, they were headed to a flea market.

Officials said the kids had fleas, lice, bedbugs and ringworm.

They were all placed in foster care, except for the youngest. WOIO reports the 2-year-old child had be hospitalized. There’s been no word on the baby’s condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

