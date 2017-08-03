VisitPittsburgh Looks Ahead To Upcoming Fall Events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer may be coming to an end sooner than you’d like, but there will still be plenty to do in Pittsburgh when the weather starts to get colder.

The Arts Fest and Picklesburgh have come and gone, but VisitPittsburgh compiled a list of events to look forward to in the fall.

Their “Fall Forecast” kicks off on the second weekend of September.

Sept. 8 – 10: The Pittsburgh Irish Festival

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival Sept. 15 – Nov. 4: ScareHouse

ScareHouse Sept. 27 – 30: Thrival Innovation

Thrival Innovation Oct. 7 – 8: Doors Open Pittsburgh

Doors Open Pittsburgh Oct. 17 – Sept. 9, 2018: PNC Broadway Across America

PNC Broadway Across America Oct. 21 – Jan. 17, 2018: Undressed: 250 Years of Underwear in Fashion

Undressed: 250 Years of Underwear in Fashion Nov. 18 – Jan. 14, 2018: A Very Pittsburgh Christmas

In addition to the festivals and other fun-filled activities, there will also be a number of conferences coming to the Pittsburgh area this fall.

Aug. 30 – Sept. 2: Federation of Genealogical Societies 2017 Conference

Federation of Genealogical Societies 2017 Conference Sept. 26 – 28: Shale Insight 2017

Shale Insight 2017 Oct. 4 – 8: Society of Environmental Journalists 27th Annual Conference

Society of Environmental Journalists 27th Annual Conference Oct. 8 – 12: MS&T Materials Science & Technology 2017 Conference & Exhibition

MS&T Materials Science & Technology 2017 Conference & Exhibition Nov. 15 – 17: Society of American Military Engineers 2017 Small Business Conference

Society of American Military Engineers 2017 Small Business Conference Dec. 5 – 7: Environmental Protection Agency – Office of Brownfield Development 2017

Pittsburghers can also look forward to the city’s annual holiday celebrations, including Light Up Night, the Peoples’ Gas Holiday Market in Market Square, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” the Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place and Highmark First Night Pittsburgh.

For more on what to do in and around Pittsburgh, check out VisitPittsburgh.com.

