VisitPittsburgh Looks Ahead To Upcoming Fall Events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer may be coming to an end sooner than you’d like, but there will still be plenty to do in Pittsburgh when the weather starts to get colder.
The Arts Fest and Picklesburgh have come and gone, but VisitPittsburgh compiled a list of events to look forward to in the fall.
Their “Fall Forecast” kicks off on the second weekend of September.
- Sept. 8 – 10: The Pittsburgh Irish Festival
- Sept. 15 – Nov. 4: ScareHouse
- Sept. 27 – 30: Thrival Innovation
- Oct. 7 – 8: Doors Open Pittsburgh
- Oct. 17 – Sept. 9, 2018: PNC Broadway Across America
- Oct. 21 – Jan. 17, 2018: Undressed: 250 Years of Underwear in Fashion
- Nov. 18 – Jan. 14, 2018: A Very Pittsburgh Christmas
In addition to the festivals and other fun-filled activities, there will also be a number of conferences coming to the Pittsburgh area this fall.
- Aug. 30 – Sept. 2: Federation of Genealogical Societies 2017 Conference
- Sept. 26 – 28: Shale Insight 2017
- Oct. 4 – 8: Society of Environmental Journalists 27th Annual Conference
- Oct. 8 – 12: MS&T Materials Science & Technology 2017 Conference & Exhibition
- Nov. 15 – 17: Society of American Military Engineers 2017 Small Business Conference
- Dec. 5 – 7: Environmental Protection Agency – Office of Brownfield Development 2017
Pittsburghers can also look forward to the city’s annual holiday celebrations, including Light Up Night, the Peoples’ Gas Holiday Market in Market Square, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” the Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place and Highmark First Night Pittsburgh.
For more on what to do in and around Pittsburgh, check out VisitPittsburgh.com.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter