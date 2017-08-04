STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Box Truck Torn Apart After Striking Underpass

August 4, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, East Liberty, East Liberty Boulevard

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – A box truck suffered extensive damage after striking an underpass in East Liberty Friday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the incident happened along East Liberty Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.

Trucks are supposed to stay in the middle of the underpass, where the clearance is 12-feet-9-inches. However, the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, which caused him to strike the underpass.

As a result, the right side of the box truck was torn apart. The driver continued for about a block before the trailer collapsed.

There are no injuries and the underpass did not suffer any significant damage.

It is unclear if the driver will face any citations at this time.

