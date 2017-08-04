STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

WATCH: Diamondbacks, Cubs Compete In Epic Bullpen Dance-Off

August 4, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, MLB

CHICAGO (KDKA) – The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs didn’t let a little weather rain on their parade.

Thursday’s game at Wrigley Field featured three rain delays, but the teams decided to keep the competition going during the breaks with a dance-off.

Both bullpens got into the act and the result was pretty spectacular.

The Cubs wore horse masks and stared ahead blankly before kicking back and doing a little fishing.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks pretended to be a bobsled team and did some human bowling for a finale.

WATCH:

It’s good to see the teams have a little fun in the heat of battle!

