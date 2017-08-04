WATCH: Diamondbacks, Cubs Compete In Epic Bullpen Dance-Off

CHICAGO (KDKA) – The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs didn’t let a little weather rain on their parade.
Thursday’s game at Wrigley Field featured three rain delays, but the teams decided to keep the competition going during the breaks with a dance-off.
Both bullpens got into the act and the result was pretty spectacular.
The Cubs wore horse masks and stared ahead blankly before kicking back and doing a little fishing.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks pretended to be a bobsled team and did some human bowling for a finale.
WATCH:
Battle of the bullpens. pic.twitter.com/HQurVopmUI
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2017
It’s good to see the teams have a little fun in the heat of battle!
