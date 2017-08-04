Kitten Shot Twice & Found Along Side Of Road, Investigation Underway

HOSTETTER (KDKA) – An animal rescue in Westmoreland County is asking for the public’s help after a kitten was shot twice.
According to Paws Across Pittsburgh’s Facebook page, they received a call about an injured kitten in Hostetter around 9 a.m. Thursday.
When rescuers found the kitten, it had no use of its back legs, but was still alive. The kitten was rushed to Vought Veterinary Services, where it was determined the feline had been shot twice.
One pellet was lodged in the female cat’s vertebrae, while another was lodged in her armpit.
Anyone with information is asked to call human officers at (724)-762-9060, or email mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.
Donations for the cat’s care can be made through the Paws Across Pittsburgh website here.
Watch The KDKA-TV News At 5 p.m. For Amy Wadas’ Full Report
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter