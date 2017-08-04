Caught On Camera: Police Investigating Road Rage Incident In Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Doug Witherspoon said he has never experienced something quite like this before.

Surveillance video captured a road rage incident in the parking lot of the Choice Cigarette Outlet in Latrobe on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

In the video, you can see the suspect getting out of a black car and walking towards the silver car Witherspoon was driving.

“Back in the day, things may have been different. If I had a gun, things may have been different,” said Witherspoon. “I was just pulling in to get gas at Choice Gas Station and this guy cut me off. He said I cut him off before that and he jumped out of the car and smacked me in the face a couple of times. The guy is just a loose cannon.”

“He got a partial registration and we’ve attempted to adjust it, maybe for errors and what not, but haven’t located anything in the area that would match the vehicle,” said Latrobe Police Officer Mike Wigand.

The suspect took off on East First Avenue.

Police said this type of road rage incident isn’t very common.

“Typically, it’s at red lights, stop signs, things of that nature,” Officer Wigand said.

“I hate to see somebody go to jail for a long time and lose their job. I’d just like to see him go to anger management or something. He should be in trouble for what he did,” Witherspoon said. “I didn’t do anything to him. He screamed something about cutting him off and I didn’t cut anybody off.”

Police said the suspect is a white man who’s about 30-years-old. If you recognize him or his car, you’re being asked to call 911 or Latrobe Police.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter