Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Storms Approach Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another line of severe weather is set to impact western Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the entire viewing area.
Storms began to close in on the area around 2 p.m., which prompted a couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued as well.
According to Meteorologist Kristin Emery, a broken line of storms is expected to impact the area from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rain showers will linger in the area until midnight.
The biggest threat with these storms appears to be the possibility for damaging winds and hail.
