STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Severe Weather Alerts Issued As Storms Approach Area

August 4, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another line of severe weather is set to impact western Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the entire viewing area.

Storms began to close in on the area around 2 p.m., which prompted a couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued as well.

According to Meteorologist Kristin Emery, a broken line of storms is expected to impact the area from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rain showers will linger in the area until midnight.

The biggest threat with these storms appears to be the possibility for damaging winds and hail.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch