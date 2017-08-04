Three Rivers Regatta Kicks Off In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The power boats took to the water Friday morning as the 40th annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta got underway.
Time trials and practices will be going on throughout the afternoon, but there will be something for everyone at this year’s Regatta.
A must-see event is the Red Bull Flugtag, which is coming to town for the very first time.
Forty formidable flugtags will flaunt their fancy fashion in the Regatta. Teams are judged on distance from a 22-foot pier, creativity of their craft, and showmanship.
“This is really a big deal. This flugtag event has been all over the world and for them to be here on our 40th anniversary here in Pittsburgh, it’s absolutely fantastic,” Regatta Chariman John Bonassi said.
