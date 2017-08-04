STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Man Shot & Killed In Homewood, Police Investigating

August 4, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: Homewood, Kelly Street

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Homewood late Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Kelly Street around 11:12 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man lying face down on the sidewalk. The man had been shot multiple times. A ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots had been fired in the area.

The victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (412)-323-7800.

