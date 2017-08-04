Mike Tomlin Gets 2-Year Contract Extension With Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a two-year contract extension.

According to the team, the deal runs through the 2020 season.

In a press release, Steelers President Art Rooney II said: “I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2020 season. Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League. We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship.”

His current deal would have kept him with the team through the 2018 season.

Tomlin, 45, is only the third coach the Steelers have had since 1969, joining Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

In a press release, Tomlin said, “I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization. My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I’m proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are – to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city.”

Since becoming the Steelers’ head coach in 2007, Tomlin has led the team to a 103-57 record. He is also 8-6 in the playoffs.

During his time, the Steelers have won the division five times, appeared in the AFC Championship Game three times and won the Super Bowl once.

By winning the Super Bowl in only his second season as a head coach, he also became the fastest to win a Super Bowl title in Steelers’ history.

