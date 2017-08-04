Storms Prompt Stadium Evacuation During Steelers Night Practice

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The severe weather that moved through western Pennsylvania on Friday did not stop Steelers fans from lining up at Latrobe Memorial Stadium for the team’s annual night practice.

Mother Nature had her own plans though.

The stadium had to be evacuated at one point due to the storms. The team left the field and fans started looking for cover, some heading back to their cars and others standing under overhangs or in the concession area.

The mass exodus caused a traffic jam in the parking lot.

But just after 8 p.m., the players came back out onto the field and fans started filing back into the stands.

Thousands of fans started lining up around 10 a.m.

Steelers’ fans come from near and far to take in the annual Friday night practice under the lights of Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

One family made the drive from across the state in Philadelphia.

“We made the trip, drove about four-and-a-half hours, hoping the rain would hold off and we made it. First training camp experience overall, looking to have a good time, going for number seven,” said Chris, a fan from Philadelphia.

The players started coming out onto the field around 7 p.m. to sign autographs for fans.

