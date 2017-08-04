SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Storms Prompt Stadium Evacuation During Steelers Night Practice

August 4, 2017 8:33 PM By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Evacations, Kym Gable, Latrobe, Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers, Severe Weather, Training Camp, Westmoreland County

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The severe weather that moved through western Pennsylvania on Friday did not stop Steelers fans from lining up at Latrobe Memorial Stadium for the team’s annual night practice.

Mother Nature had her own plans though.

The stadium had to be evacuated at one point due to the storms. The team left the field and fans started looking for cover, some heading back to their cars and others standing under overhangs or in the concession area.

latrobe memorial stadium, pittsburgh steelers

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The mass exodus caused a traffic jam in the parking lot.

But just after 8 p.m., the players came back out onto the field and fans started filing back into the stands.

Thousands of fans started lining up around 10 a.m.

Steelers’ fans come from near and far to take in the annual Friday night practice under the lights of Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

One family made the drive from across the state in Philadelphia.

“We made the trip, drove about four-and-a-half hours, hoping the rain would hold off and we made it. First training camp experience overall, looking to have a good time, going for number seven,” said Chris, a fan from Philadelphia.

The players started coming out onto the field around 7 p.m. to sign autographs for fans.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Kym Gable
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch