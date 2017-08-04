U.S. Senate Clears Way For Global War On Terrorism Memorial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Both chambers of Congress approved a bill that clears a path for the creation of a Global War on Terrorism Memorial in the nation’s capital.

The Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation (GWOTMF) as created by Pittsburgh native Andrew Brennan.

In July, he testified before Congress, urging them to pass a bill, lifting a restriction that states no memorial can be built until ten years after the war has ended.

Since the war on terror is ongoing, fought for 16 years with no end in sight, Brennan says he believes that with 7,000 dead, more than 50,000 wounded and more 100,000 suffering from post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury, that this generation of warriors needs to be honored.

“Everyone’s recognizing that this is a multi-generational conflict at this point. And with that shifting paradigm of war, the law’s governing military commemorative works need to bend a little bit,” Brennan said.

The House approved a measure striking down that requirement that the war has to be over for ten years before the memorial is built.

And of the last day before August recess, the Senate unanimously passed the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Act.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump. The GWOTMF says it has full confidence it will get the President’s signature. He could sign it on September 11.

