Police Uncover Marijuana Grow Operation In West Mifflin

August 4, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Camp Hollow Road, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police are investigating after uncovering a marijuana grow operation in a wooded area of West Mifflin.

According to police, 37 plants were seized off Camp Hollow Road on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Unit 5 troopers spotted the two plots of growth and guided officers on the ground.

The plants were located in an area of dense foliage.

At this point, police are working to determine the source of the operation.

