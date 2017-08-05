Furry Tails: Enzo & Trooper Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Enzo

Animal Friends

Easygoing Enzo would love a forever home where he’ll be lots of love! He’s a sweet bunny waiting for his second chance at a loving home.

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Enzo is a striking Sable who is looking for a loving home. He came to Animal Friends after he was unable to stay with his family after a move. Enzo would be a wonderful family pet. This personable boy loves being pet by his loved ones. He loves it so much that he’ll hunker down and lay there all day if you let him. Enzo even lived with a rabbit-friendly dog in his previous home. If you are looking for a big, beautiful bun to love and share your household with, come meet our easygoing Enzo.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Trooper

Orphans of the Storm

Trooper is a sweet but shy pup looking for a patient and kind forever home. After a tough beginning to life he needs a family that will give him lots of love and take him on lots of walks.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Trooper! I’m a 1 1/2-year-old Beagle mix. I need a home where I will get lots of love and attention. I was abused when I was a puppy so I get startled easily and can be shy at first. I would love to be adopted into a safe quiet home. I love to go for walks with the volunteers. I get along well with other dogs, but I’ve never been around cats and would do best with kids over age 10. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Trooper, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24