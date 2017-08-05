Man Arrested For Kennedy Twp. Homicide

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal shooting in Kennedy Township late Friday night.
Officers were sent to Kenridge Drive just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and another man, later identified as Deon Wells, who had his hands raised over his head.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.
Police say they determined Wells shot the victim after the two of them got into an altercation.
Wells was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He has been lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.
