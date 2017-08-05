SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Man Arrested For Kennedy Twp. Homicide

August 5, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Deon Wells, Fatal Shooting, Kennedy Township

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal shooting in Kennedy Township late Friday night.

Officers were sent to Kenridge Drive just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and another man, later identified as Deon Wells, who had his hands raised over his head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Police say they determined Wells shot the victim after the two of them got into an altercation.

Wells was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He has been lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch