Report: Dentist Charged For Drinking On The Job

August 5, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Butler Eagle, Dentist, Gregory Bellotti, Mars

MARS (KDKA) — A Mars dentist is facing charges for reportedly being drunk on the job.

The Butler Eagle reports that Dr. Gregory Bellotti, a dentist at Refresh Dental Management in Mars, was heavily intoxicated at work back on March 23.

According to a police complaint obtained by the Butler Eagle, Bellotti saw seven patients that morning and one more after his lunch break, but his staff called 911 when they realized the dentist was drunk. When police and paramedics arrived, he told them he had drunk a bottle of vodka, and he was diagnosed with alcohol poisoning.

Bellotti is facing charges of public drunkenness and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned at the end of July.

The Butler Eagle says the state dentistry board has suspended Bellotti’s license.

