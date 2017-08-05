Man Fatally Shot By Officer After Pulling Out AK-47 During Traffic Stop

MEAD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A police officer shot and killed a man who pulled out an AK-47 rifle during a traffic stop in Mead Township on Friday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of an ice cream shop near Routes 6 and 59.

State police say Warren City Police were informed that someone was driving erratically in the city of Warren. An officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver continued traveling a short distance, then pulled into the parking lot of a Dairy Delite. State police say a number of people were at the ice cream shop at the time.

The officer approached the vehicle and started talking to the driver, who was later identified as 54-year-old Joseph Miller, of Clarendon, Pa.

According to state police, Miller became agitated and started to load an AK-47 rifle that he had in the vehicle with him. The Warren City police officer backed away from the vehicle while issuing verbal commands to Miller.

Miller ignored the officer, continued to load the weapon, then started to get out of the vehicle.

State police say the Warren City police officer then fatally shot Miller.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter