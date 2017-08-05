Police Trying To Identify Mercer County Bank Robbery Suspect

GROVE CITY (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing a Grove City bank Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened at the Mercer County Federal Credit Union around 4:30 p.m.
Police say a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money.
The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build. He is approximately 5-feet-6-inches or 5-feet-7-inches tall. He has a goatee with a mustache.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue plaid fishing hat, large sunglasses, khaki shorts and boots.
He reportedly fled the scene in a black Ford Taurus in an unknown direction. The vehicle may have had an Ohio license plate.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspect should contact police at (724) 662-6162.
