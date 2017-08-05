SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Trying To Identify Mercer County Bank Robbery Suspect

August 5, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Grove City, Mercer County, Pine Township

GROVE CITY (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing a Grove City bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Mercer County Federal Credit Union around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build. He is approximately 5-feet-6-inches or 5-feet-7-inches tall. He has a goatee with a mustache.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue plaid fishing hat, large sunglasses, khaki shorts and boots.

He reportedly fled the scene in a black Ford Taurus in an unknown direction. The vehicle may have had an Ohio license plate.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect should contact police at (724) 662-6162.

