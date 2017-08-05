SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Monroeville Gold Buyers Armed At Gunpoint

August 5, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Gold Buyers, Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Gold Buyers of Pittsburgh location in Monroeville was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

It happened around noon at the location on Beatty Road.

The suspects arrived on the scene in a light-colored pick-up truck.

Two suspects were involved. One is described as a white male with a thin athletic build, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and his face was covered.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, with dreadlocks down to about eye level. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the robbery, and his face was covered. That suspect brandished a black revolver.

The suspects were last seen walking out of the business along Beatty Road towards the Unity Township building.

It is unknown if the suspects got into a vehicle. They were possibly carrying a blue duffel bag.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch