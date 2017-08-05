Monroeville Gold Buyers Armed At Gunpoint

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Gold Buyers of Pittsburgh location in Monroeville was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.
It happened around noon at the location on Beatty Road.
The suspects arrived on the scene in a light-colored pick-up truck.
Two suspects were involved. One is described as a white male with a thin athletic build, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and his face was covered.
The second suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, with dreadlocks down to about eye level. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the robbery, and his face was covered. That suspect brandished a black revolver.
The suspects were last seen walking out of the business along Beatty Road towards the Unity Township building.
It is unknown if the suspects got into a vehicle. They were possibly carrying a blue duffel bag.
