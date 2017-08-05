Santonio Holmes Helps Celebrate Steelers Pro Shop Opening At Tanger Outlets

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Santonio Holmes helped to celebrate the opening of a new Steelers Pro Shop at the Tanger Outlets on Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held late Saturday morning, with Holmes on hand to sign autographs for fans.

Fans lined up around the building to check out the merchandise and get their new purchases signed by the former wide receiver.

“To get an opportunity to be out and see the fans and, you know, smile and sign autographs for them and hear them talk about the Super Bowl and how much they remember the catch, it’s just a joy, you know, to your life,” Holmes said. “And every day, you don’t get to hear it. But to be around the Steeler fans, you know, it’s the greatest thing ever.”

The store features clothes, backpacks, and even onesies for the youngest fans.

