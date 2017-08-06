STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Passenger Seriously Injured In Suspected DUI Crash

August 6, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Cherryhill Township, DUI, Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — One person was seriously injured in a crash that police suspect was caused by drunk driving.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Route 286 near Diamondville Road in Cherryhill Township.

State police say a 28-year-old man was driving westbound on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and started skidding while going around a curve. The car traveled off the berm and onto a steep dirt embankment. When the driver managed to get back onto the roadway, the car rolled over.

The front seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The passenger was flown to Forbes Regional Medical Center for suspected major injuries.

According to state police, the driver was not wearing a seat belt either, but he was not ejected. He was transported to a local medical center and subjected to a blood draw.

Police suspect he was driving under the influence.

