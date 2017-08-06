Report: Fire Breaks Out At Frazer Junkyard, Firefighters Injured

FRAZER (KDKA) — A fire reportedly broke out at a Frazer junkyard Sunday morning.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, crews were sent to Hloznik Auto Salvage in the 300-block of Clarks Pike Road just after 9 a.m. for a report of a fire.
The Post-Gazette reports that two firefighters were injured while working to put the fire out.
KDKA viewer Richard A. Mooney was in the parking lot of the Galleria of Pittsburgh Mills when he saw thick black smoke coming from the junkyard fire.
Crews are reportedly still on the scene, trying to put out the blaze.
