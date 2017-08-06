Girl, 8, Dies Months After Drinking Boiling Water On A Dare

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
The SunSentinel reports Ki’ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother’s boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.
Marquisia Bonner, the child’s 22-year-old mother, says Ki’ari had suffered complications since March when she took the dare from her cousin after they watched a YouTube video where someone appeared to drink boiling water from a straw. She had emergency surgery on her windpipe to clear scar tissue.
Her mother says a tracheotomy left her with trouble breathing and talking.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)