Police: Man Pushes Infant In Stroller Towards Flames

ARLINGTON, Va. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman, started a fire and then pushed an infant in a stroller towards the flames.

The Arlington County Police Department in Virginia says crews were sent to an apartment just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a possible kitchen fire.

According to their investigation, 27-year-old Demetrius Antonio Taylor physically assaulted a woman after a verbal dispute. He then set a carpeted floor mat on fire and pushed an infant in a stroller towards the flames.

Taylor fled the scene before officers arrived. The female victim was able to escape the apartment with the infant. Both were checked out by medics at the scene.

Police took Taylor into custody later that afternoon. They say he became combative, kicked through a wall, spat at officers and made physical threats against them while in an interview room.

Taylor is facing a number of charges, including felony arson and felony child endangerment.

