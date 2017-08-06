STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Little League Softballers Disqualified Ahead Of Championship

August 6, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Little League, Snapchat, Virginia, Washington

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) – Atlee Little League’s Junior softball team has been disqualified from its World Series championship matchup over what officials say was an inappropriate social media posting.

Little League officials announced the disqualification Saturday morning, just hours ahead of the championship game which was broadcast live on ESPN2.

Little League described the offending post only as “an inappropriate social media post.”

Watch CBS affiliate WTVR’s report —

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that an Atlee team member posted a photo on Snapchat showing six of the girls giving the middle finger. The post was directed at the host club from Kirkland, Washington, which Atlee defeated in the semifinals.

The host Kirkland team replaced Atlee in the championship.

The team is made up of 12- to 14-year-old girls from the Atlee area near Richmond, Virginia.

