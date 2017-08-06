UK Writer Calls Pittsburgh ‘The New Brooklyn’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting some love from overseas, where MTV UK is calling it the “best U.S. city getaway you’ve never thought of.”

MTV UK writer Becky Suter says, “Pittsburgh is the new Brooklyn,” telling British travelers to consider the Steel City when planning their next trip to the states.

Among the reasons to visit, Suter cites, “Driverless cars, amazing art, cool hotels, a woke Mayor, and so much more…”

The article references the Mattress Factory, the Andy Warhol Museum, and Randyland as some of the coolest spots to visit. The Ace Hotel and PNC Park also made the list.

Of course, no trip would be complete without some food suggestions. The ‘Burgh Bits And Bites food tour landed a spot on MTV UK’s list, as did the unique Church Brew Works. Writer Suter was particularly impressed with Primanti Bros., naturally.

“Two thick slices of white bread overstuffed with your choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, and fries ALL INSIDE THE SANDWICH,” she writes. “When we said Pittsburgh was the future, we weren’t joking.”

