One Confirmed Dead In Plum Crash

PLUM (KDKA) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Plum late Sunday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2200-block of Route 286, the Golden Mile Highway, right across from the Pine Valley Plaza.
One person has been confirmed dead, and three others have been transported to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Route 286 will be shut down while accident reconstruction is on the scene.
Stay with KDKA.com for more on this developing story.
