STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

One Confirmed Dead In Plum Crash

August 6, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Golden Mile Highway, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Plum, Route 286

PLUM (KDKA) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Plum late Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2200-block of Route 286, the Golden Mile Highway, right across from the Pine Valley Plaza.

plum township route 286 crash One Confirmed Dead In Plum Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One person has been confirmed dead, and three others have been transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Route 286 will be shut down while accident reconstruction is on the scene.

Stay with KDKA.com for more on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch