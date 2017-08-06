Unity Township Gold Buyers Robbed At Gunpoint

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Gold Buyers of Pittsburgh location in Unity Township was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.
It happened around noon at the location on Frye Farm Road.
The suspects arrived on the scene in a light-colored pick-up truck.
Two suspects were involved. One is described as a white male with a thin athletic build, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and his face was covered.
The second suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, with dreadlocks down to about eye level. He was also wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the robbery, and his face was also covered. That suspect allegedly brandished a black revolver.
The suspects were last seen walking out of the business and walking on Beatty Road.
It is unknown if the suspects got into a vehicle. They were possibly carrying a blue duffel bag.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter