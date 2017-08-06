Photo: Vermont Boy Reels In A Record-Setting Carp

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) – A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.
Chase Stokes’ fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds.
The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.
Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they’re “hard to find.”
Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a “fishing maniac.” He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont’s Master Angler Program.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)