Photo: Vermont Boy Reels In A Record-Setting Carp

August 6, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Carp, Chase Stokes, Vermont

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) – A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.

Chase Stokes’ fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds.

The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.

vermont boy with carp Photo: Vermont Boy Reels In A Record Setting Carp

(Photo Credit: Vermont Fish & Wildlife/Facebook)

Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they’re “hard to find.”

Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a “fishing maniac.” He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont’s Master Angler Program.

