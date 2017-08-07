STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Some Pig! Swine Judging Big Draw At Butler Farm Show

August 7, 2017 8:05 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Butler County, Butler Farm Show, Dave Crawley

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Opening day. The fairgrounds are ready for the 69th annual Butler Farm Show. The newest farm equipment is up for sale, but most of the antique tractors on display are not.

There are cattle ready to be shown in center ring and powerful oxen who are a show unto themselves.

In barn 16, the swine show is about to begin.

Madilynn Kerr, 15, has won many ribbons showing animals from her parents’ farm in Harmony. Now, as the crowd looks on, she and competitors parade the swine they raised before the judges.

“If you walk with them, work with them at home, they’re tame, they’ll walk with you,” Kerr says. “I think the judge likes to see them walk around nicely and calm, just to know you worked with them at home.”

The afternoon judging is based on performance. In other words, it’s all on the humans. But the pigs aren’t judged until nighttime.

“They have to have the right amount of fat on them,” Kerr added. “They have to have the correct amount of muscle, they have to be smooth. They just, all around, have to look like a good pig.”

She takes second place, out of seven entries.

“Feels pretty good,” she notes. “Nice to know my hard work paid off.”

For more information, visit the Butler County Farm Show’s website here.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch