Baking Competition Show Wants You To Get Your Dream Cake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A baking competition show wants to make sure you get your dream cake.
The third season of the Cooking Channel competition reality show “Cake Hunters” is going to be filming a few episodes in Pittsburgh this year. The show pits three bakeries against one another to create the perfect dessert for a big event.
Michael Petrella Casting is looking for people who need a cake for a wedding, anniversary, birthday, or other special party coming up later this year.
The participants will be presented with three cakes and pick the winner based on taste and design. The winning bakery will bake the cake in time for your big event, which could be featured in the episode.
Michael Petrella Casting will schedule Skye interviews with interested parties throughout September and October.
If you want to be on the show, email: casting@michaelpetrella.com
More information can be found here: michaelpetrella.com/cake-hunters.html
