WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Two Men Wanted In Rash Of Fayette, Greene County Burglaries

August 7, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Burglaries, Fayette County, Greene County, Jamie Lee Shriver, Ronald Clark Boyer

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Two men are wanted in connection to a rash of burglaries in Fayette and Greene counties.

State police say warrants have been issued for 29-year-old Jamie Lee Shriver and 34-year-old Ronald Clark Boyer for receiving stolen property.

jamie lee shriver ronald clark boyer Two Men Wanted In Rash Of Fayette, Greene County Burglaries

Left: Jamie Lee Shriver; Right: Ronald Clark Boyer (Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Shriver and Boyer are suspects in a rash of burglaries in and around Fayette County and Greene County.

Further details on the burglaries were not provided.

Anyone with information on Shriver or Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call state police in Waynesburg or Uniontown.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch