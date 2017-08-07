Two Men Wanted In Rash Of Fayette, Greene County Burglaries

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Two men are wanted in connection to a rash of burglaries in Fayette and Greene counties.
State police say warrants have been issued for 29-year-old Jamie Lee Shriver and 34-year-old Ronald Clark Boyer for receiving stolen property.
Shriver and Boyer are suspects in a rash of burglaries in and around Fayette County and Greene County.
Further details on the burglaries were not provided.
Anyone with information on Shriver or Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call state police in Waynesburg or Uniontown.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter