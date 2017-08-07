WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Hundred Acres Manor: No Charges If Culprit Comes Forward About Theft

August 7, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Bethel Park, Hundred Acres Manor, John Shumway

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — No charges will be pressed if someone confesses to stealing from a Bethel Park haunted house last week.

About $10,000 in electronic equipment was stolen from the Hundred Acres Manor sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday last week.

The Hundred Acres Manor said on their Facebook page Sunday that authorities have recovered sets of fingerprints from the scene, and they believe multiple people were involved in the theft.

They say if someone who was involved in the break-in comes forward, they will not press charges against that person, and that person will still receive a $5,000 cash reward if they provide information leading to the arrest of the other people involved in the theft.

The haunted house plans to replace the stolen items, repair the broken ones and open on Sept. 8 as originally scheduled.

Anyone with information on the break-in and theft can email media@hundredacresmanor.com, send them a message on their Facebook page, or call Allegheny County Police at (412) 473-1251.

