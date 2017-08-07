Police Searching For Missing Teen In Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing teenager in Indiana County.
Police say 14-year-old Shannon Irene Sisko was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday near the Sheetz on SR 119 in Homer City.
Sisko is 5-feet-2-inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair that is slightly longer than shoulder length.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts and black Nike shoes.
Authorities say they believe Sisko ran away from her Homer City home, and foul play is not suspected.
Anyone who has seen Sisko or has information on her whereabouts should contact police at (724) 357-1960.
