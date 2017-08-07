University Of Pittsburgh Officer Honored For Saving Woman’s Life On Hulton Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A University of Pittsburgh police officer was recently honored for helping to save a woman’s life on the Hulton Bridge.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the incident happened on June 21.

As Officer Mario Devine was driving home, he saw a woman climb up on the concrete barrier. Two men alerted Officer Devine that the woman was going to commit suicide.

Officer Devine pulled up alongside the woman, got out of his car and began talking to her.

“I was really just trying to get her calmed down. I wanted to find out what the issue was and I really wanted to help her,” he said. “I wanted to let her know that no matter how bad it is, it always gets better.”

As he was talking to the woman, her fiancée arrived. At that moment, Officer Devine grabbed the woman’s arms and pulled her off the ledge to safety.

Shortly after, the woman was transported to a local hospital.

The university heard of Officer Devine’s heroic act and created the Extra Mile Award. He was presented with the award on July 27.

Officer Devine’s actions came just days before an MLB umpire saved another woman’s life on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

