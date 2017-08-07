Raccoon Chews Through Power Line, Causes Peters Twp. Outage

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A raccoon is being blamed for a small power outage in a community south of Pittsburgh.
West Penn Power officials say the animal chewed through a power line cutting service to about 700 residents in Peters Township early Monday.
The utility says the power was restored by about 5 a.m.
