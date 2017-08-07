STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Raccoon Chews Through Power Line, Causes Peters Twp. Outage

August 7, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Peters Township, Washington County, West Penn Power

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A raccoon is being blamed for a small power outage in a community south of Pittsburgh.

West Penn Power officials say the animal chewed through a power line cutting service to about 700 residents in Peters Township early Monday.

The utility says the power was restored by about 5 a.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch