STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Tension Wire Snaps In Bloomfield, Causes Fire

August 7, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bloomfield, Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-tension wire caused some scary moments when it snapped and caused a fire in Bloomfield Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Edmond Street.

Officials say the wire snapped and swung, hitting the porch of a home and catching it on fire.

bloomfield fire Tension Wire Snaps In Bloomfield, Causes Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr)

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but about 50 people in the neighborhood are without power.

Duquesne Light is on the scene, working to restore electricity. There’s no timetable for when it will be back on.

Also, no word on what caused the line to snap.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch