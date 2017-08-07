Tension Wire Snaps In Bloomfield, Causes Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-tension wire caused some scary moments when it snapped and caused a fire in Bloomfield Monday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Edmond Street.
Officials say the wire snapped and swung, hitting the porch of a home and catching it on fire.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but about 50 people in the neighborhood are without power.
Duquesne Light is on the scene, working to restore electricity. There’s no timetable for when it will be back on.
Also, no word on what caused the line to snap.
