Scholarship Fund Created To Honor State Trooper Killed In Crash

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A scholarship fund is being set up in honor of a Pennsylvania state trooper who was killed in a car crash.

Trooper Michael Stewart was killed in July when his police cruiser collided with a garbage truck.

Friends of Stewart’s from the Pittsburgh Steelers summer training camp are creating a scholarship fund in his memory at Saint Vincent College.

The scholarship fund will support Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduates who attend Saint Vincent College. Incoming freshman students from the Greater Latrobe School District will be eligible for the scholarship.

Stewart graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2008, and he worked as a Steelers training camp staff member at Saint Vincent College for nine years.

“In honor of his dedication to Saint Vincent, the Pittsburgh Steelers and his Latrobe community, this scholarship has been created in his memory,” Fr. Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., executive president at Saint Vincent, said in a release.

More information on the scholarship, including how to donate to the fund, can be found here: stvincent.edu/michaelstewart

