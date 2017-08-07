WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

August 7, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Child Sexual Assault, Pennsylvania State Police, Timothy Hewitt

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2012.

According to state police, a teenage girl says she was sexually assaulted by Timothy Hewitt at his Buffalo Township home in 2012. She was 7 or 8 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Hewitt, who is now 31 years old.

Anyone who has information on Hewitt’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police as (724) 223-5200.

