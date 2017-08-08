Cops Seek Man Charged With Badly Burning 3-Year-Old’s Hands

MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) – Police have been searching for a Pennsylvania man who so badly burned a toddler’s hands the boy couldn’t use them for weeks.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says Westmoreland County detectives on Tuesday announced charges against 23-year-old Fred Bacon Jr., of Monessen.
Detectives say Bacon told Monongahela Valley Hospital officials that the boy burned himself by running hot water over his hands after he returned from playing outside in the cold on Feb. 9.
But hospital staff sent the boy to a Pittsburgh hospital with second-degree burns, where a doctor told police the burns couldn’t have occurred the way Bacon claimed.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Bacon, who was still being sought by authorities on Tuesday.
He’s charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.
