Legendary Country Music Singer Glen Campbell Dies At Age 81

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81.
Campbell’s family issued the following statement:
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.
The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.