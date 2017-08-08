Police Investigating After Objects Thrown At Vehicles On Rt. 65

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say several vehicles were damaged Tuesday night when objects were hurled at them on Route 65.
According to emergency dispatchers, it happened on the northbound side of the busy roadway at the California Avenue ramp.
Officials say a person or people were reportedly throwing objects near traffic in that area. As many as seven to eight vehicles were involved.
One windshield was cracked.
But there are no reports of any injuries.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter