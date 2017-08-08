Kitten Shot With Pellet Gun ‘Doing Well,’ ‘Resting Comfortably’

HOSTETTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Humane officials in Westmoreland County say a kitten that was shot twice with a pellet gun is “doing well” and “resting comfortably.”

The veterinarian who is taking care of Gidget has consulted with experts at Ohio State University, and say, for now, it appears surgery isn’t necessary because she’s not in pain.

The shooting left Gidget paralyzed.

Officials say her condition will be “medically managed.”

According to the experts, Gidget will continue to undergo laser therapy and will eventually get around with a cart.

In a statement, humane officials say, “We are so appreciative of your love, support and donations for her care. Right now we are still raising money for her therapy and future needs and treatment.”

When rescuers found the 6-month-old kitten, she had no use of her back legs. Someone driving by spotted the kitten and called nonprofit rescue group, Paws Across Pittsburgh.

A vet determined she had been shot twice. One pellet remains lodged in her armpit, and the other is lodged in her vertebrae. She also had fleas, ear mites and an upper respiratory infection.

Anyone with information is asked to call humane officers at (724)-762-9060, or email mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.

Donations for the cat’s care can be made through the Paws Across Pittsburgh website here or call Dr. Danielle Vought at Vought Veterinary Services.

