STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

3 Students Got $20K Each In Pine-Richland Transgender Bathroom Settlement

August 8, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Pine Richland School District, Transgender

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania school district paid three transgender graduates $20,000 each to settle their lawsuit challenging the district’s restroom policy.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette obtained the financial information Tuesday from the Pine-Richland School District under the state’s Right-to-Know law. The plaintiffs’ attorneys also received $75,000.

The district last week agreed to let students use restrooms corresponding to their “consistently and uniformly asserted gender identity” in settling the suit by three students who have since graduated.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October to overturn interim rules that required students to use restrooms corresponding to their anatomical sex.

The interim rules were used after some parents complained other students’ privacy was violated by letting transgender students use the restrooms of their choosing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch