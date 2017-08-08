Pittsburgh Celebrates “Piano Day”

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Tuesday, August 8 “Piano Day” in the City of Pittsburgh.
The declaration is commemorate the introduction of the modern piano 150 years ago.
The celebrate, a new Steinway piano will be placed on an open-air flatbed trailer and transported to eight different locations around Pittsburgh for outdoor performances.
Schedule Of Events
9 a.m. – Carnegie Mellon University
10 a.m. – University of Pittsburgh at Schenley Plaza
11 a.m. – Duquesne University (YMCA Day Care)
11:45 a.m. – Heinz Hall
2:00 p.m. – Market Square
4:00 p.m. – Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, North Shore
5:15 p.m. – Grandview Park
