Sandcastle Reopens After Flash Flooding Causes Rare Summer Closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After being closed for more than a week, Sandcastle is open again.
The park was covered in mud and debris when the Monongahela River flooded on July 29.
A park spokesperson says the lazy river remains closed because it runs against the Monongahela River. Crews are still cleaning up that section of the water park.
The lower level of the park was essentially part of the river before the water receded, leaving a foul smelling mess in its wake.
Midwinter floods are not uncommon at the park, but General Manager Damian says closing the park in the peak of the summer season is very unusual.
