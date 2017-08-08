STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Sandcastle Reopens After Flash Flooding Causes Rare Summer Closure

August 8, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Flash Flooding, Flooding, Sandcastle, Sandcastle Water Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After being closed for more than a week, Sandcastle is open again.

The park was covered in mud and debris when the Monongahela River flooded on July 29.

A park spokesperson says the lazy river remains closed because it runs against the Monongahela River. Crews are still cleaning up that section of the water park.

The lower level of the park was essentially part of the river before the water receded, leaving a foul smelling mess in its wake.

Midwinter floods are not uncommon at the park, but General Manager Damian says closing the park in the peak of the summer season is very unusual.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch