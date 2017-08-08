Police Investigating Shooting In Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot late Tuesday evening in Sheraden.

The gunfire was first reported just after 9:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Faulkner Street at Universal Street.

Police shut down the roadway for several hours while they investigated.

According to emergency dispatchers, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth. There’s no word on the woman’s condition.

A neighbor who knows the victim told KDKA’s David Highfield that she is a “churchgoing woman.”

At least 16 evidence markers were set up at the scene. Police were also looking at whether any houses were hit in the gunfire.

Police have not released a motive or any information on a suspect or suspects.

Nearby, police were also investigating the reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Earlier, in another separate incident, police took one person into custody near Sheraden Park after reports of gunfire.

Authorities have not said if the three incidents are related in any way.

